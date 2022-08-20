Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the launch of the Selangor Malaysian Family Aspirations Tour in Shah Alam, Selangor on August 19, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Facing pressure from his own party to hold the 15th general election (GE15) as soon as possible, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he will only call for an election when the country is "ready”.

In a televised address in conjunction with his first year as prime minister, he said there should be no rush because Malaysians should be given space to vote for who they think should be their government so the country will not rush into it until they are ready.

"There are so many issues cropping up now, the government is working on economic recovery and the people’s wellbeing. It's not just one or two things, but a lot of issues to consider,” he said when pressed further on what he means by "ready”.

"Also we have to think, is next year going to be better or worse than now? Is there financial instability next? So we have to consider the logic of having the election this year or next year."

Ismail Sabri, who is Umno vice-president, said that one thing is for sure, and that is every day is getting closer to the election, which is certain to be held.

Ahmad Zahid had earlier today repeated his call for GE15 to be held as soon as possible, saying that BN and Umno risked losing if it was held later.

He claimed that it was prime time to hold the election and BN was at its strongest, and any delay was giving the opposition more time to gather ammunition and attack the government.

The current leadership has until September next year to call an election but the calls to expedite it have been heavier following fallouts within members of the ruling parties and also BN’s landslide victories at state elections in Melaka, last November, and Johor, in March.

Ismail Sabri however said that the current Cabinet was working well together despite their party differences.

"Within the Cabinet there are not many problems. Even though we are from different parties, it is quite professional. Everyone has been cooperating. To be fair, it is a lot of the same people, just that they are in different parties now.

"Like GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) for example. They were part of BN before, as well as those in Bersatu. So it's not that difficult because we have existing chemistry, and we work together to manage the country.

"Outside Cabinet, it is different, but inside, we manage well for the people’s sake,” he said.

He also said that he manages to bring Umno’s struggles to the Cabinet successfully as the party’s policies often benefit the society at large.

"In Umno, our policy is to look after people’s welfare. So I will bring up issues from the Umno Supreme Council and the Cabinet agrees to it. Even though I am just vice-president, does not mean I cannot bring up Umno’s struggles to the Cabinet,” he said.