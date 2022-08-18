Based on the Labour Productivity, Second Quarter 2022 report released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) today, employment went up 3.2 per cent to a total of 15.7 million persons. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Malaysia’s labour productivity as measured by value added per employment in the second quarter this year (Q2 2022) went up 5.5 per cent to record RM23,322 per person compared to RM23,124 per person in the previous quarter.

Based on the Labour Productivity, Second Quarter 2022 report released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) today, employment went up 3.2 per cent to a total of 15.7 million persons.

“Labour productivity in terms of value added per hour worked improved 1.3 per cent year-on-year, while total hours worked went up 7.5 per cent to 8.9 billion hours.

“This was in tandem with the expansion of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 8.9 per cent compared to five per cent in the last quarter,” the report added.

By economic activities, the services, manufacturing and construction sectors registered positive growth of labour productivity per employment during the quarter by 7.5, four and 2.9 per cent respectively.

Only the services sector posted a growth of four per cent in terms of labour productivity per hour worked, while all sectors recorded increases in total hours worked.

“Meanwhile, the rise in number of employment occurred mainly in manufacturing, services and mining and quarrying sectors by 4.9, 4.2 and 1.8 per cent respectively,” the report detailed. — Bernama