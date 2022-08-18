Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said in the 3.30pm mishap, the two vehicles which were travelling from Luyang to KKIA, hit the train as it was on its way to Kota Kinabalu from Papar. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 18 — A lorry and a four-wheel drive vehicle crashed into a moving passenger train in an incident near Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) here this afternoon.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said in the 3.30pm mishap, the two vehicles which were travelling from Luyang to KKIA, hit the train as it was on its way to Kota Kinabalu from Papar. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Police are identifying the cause of the accident and those with information are urged to come forward, he said.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama at the area found the four-wheel drive vehicle pinned against the train, while the wooden safety barrier was badly damaged believed to have been hit by the vehicles involved. — Bernama