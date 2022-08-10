Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said on-duty officers received a report of an accident involving a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive vehicle at 2.11am. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KULAI, Aug 10 — A 30-year-old man was injured after he was set upon by angry residents when he crashed through the fence of a house and hit a car in Taman Makmur here, early today.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said on-duty officers received a report of an accident involving a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive vehicle at 2.11am.

“When a police patrol car arrived at the scene, they found that the suspect had sustained injuries to his face after he was believed to have been beaten up by angry residents in the area.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had destroyed part of the fence and damaged a car belonging to a 60-year-old man after his vehicle crashed into the compound of the house.

“The impact of the accident also caused the car to crash into the house,” said Tok in a statement issued here today.

He said a breathalyser test carried out on the suspect returned negative for alcohol.

“However, a check of past records found that the suspect has two previous criminal records,” he said.

The suspect was sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Baru for treatment and then taken to the Kulai district police headquarters for further investigation.

Tok said police are also investigating those responsible for beating up the suspect prior to the police arriving.

“Police are still identifying the individuals involved in beating the suspect during the incident,” he said.

The case is investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving recklessly and dangerously. Those convicted could face imprisonment for a maximum of five years and fined between RM5,000 and RM15,000.

Police also opened investigation papers under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, where those convicted could face imprisonment for a year or fined RM2,000 or both.