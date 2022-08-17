Dr Chen Man Hin was DAP's chairman from 1966 to 1999. — Picture courtesy of Lim Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — DAP's founding chairman and member Dr Chen Man Hin has reportedly died early this morning in Seremban.

The party's current chairman Lim Guan Eng, announced news of the 97-year-old Dr Chen's demise on his Facebook page today.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of our founding chairman and DAP founding member Dr Chen Man Hin early this morning. On the way to Seremban from Penang to express our heartfelt condolences to his family. Rest in peace," Lim posted.

Dr Chen was DAP's chairman from 1966 to 1999.

He served as a medical doctor in Singapore and Seremban, before opening his own general practice.

In a statement mourning his death, DAP labelled Dr Chen as a "tireless fighter for justice and equality."

"Dr Chen had dedicated his life towards serving the nation. As DAP's first national chairman in 1966, he also served as an elected representative for over three decades," it said.

"We owe Dr Chen a debt of gratitude for his immeasurable contribution and vision to the party and his beloved country. His unwavering principles and courage will never be forgotten."

Dr Chen served as Rahang assemblyman from 1965 to 1969, and then as Seremban Timor MP between 1969 and 1974 and then subsequently, Seremban MP from 1974 till 1982.

Following his retirement from active politics, he was appointed as DAP's life adviser, a role he held until his passing.

*Editor's note: An earlier version contained errors about the constituencies Dr Chen had represented and have since been amended.