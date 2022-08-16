Balik Pulau MP Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik says currently, about 15,000 local residents are living in the area and if this project continues, the population is expected to grow by about 30,000 to 50,000. ― File picture by Firdaus Latif

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 16 ― The local authority (PBT) must hold an engagement session with residents of the surrounding areas before proceeding with the proposed construction of the migrant workers’ hostels in Teluk Kumbar, said Balik Pulau MP Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik.

He said currently, about 15,000 local residents are living in the area and if this project continues, the population is expected to grow by about 30,000 to 50,000.

“Unlike Bertam, Teluk Kumbar was not gazetted as an industrial park, so certainly the public facilities that have been built in this area such as mosques and surau will not be able to cater to the increased population.

“In fact, I have already raised the issue of congestion and the need for road widening in Gertak Sanggul to the Public Works Department (JKR) in view of the increasing traffic flow,” he said in a statement yesterday.

If the project is approved, Bakhtiar said the construction of six blocks of 28-storey hostels at Mukim 9 Jalan Gertak Sanggul, would see the demolition of 37 existing houses.

“The local authorities must present the social impact assessment report, traffic impact assessment report, environmental impact assessment and other studies that have been conducted because the local residents are entitled to clear and transparent information regarding any development plans in their area.

“Maintain the habitable status of Teluk Kumbar, the land and property of the local people should not be taken away to make way for unnecessary developments,” he said. ― Bernama