Assistant director-general of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department Central Zone, Mohammad Sabri Saad shows the goods seized by customs during the Contraband Ops at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, August 15, 2022. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — The Central Zone Customs Department has crippled attempts to smuggle in tobacco products, contraband alcohol and “zam zam” water worth RM1,801,020 through Op Kontraban 1 and 2 from May to July this year.

Central Zone Customs assistant director Mohammad Sabri Saad said among the offences include attempts to avoid tax, store and sell smuggled cigarrettes and alcohol including an attempt to smuggle in four containers of contraband alcohol.

“Four containers were seized in Port Klang on May 25, June 8 and June 21 while Op Kontraban 2 was carried out from July 18 to 27, throughout the Klang Valley via an integrated operation by the Federal Territories, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur International Airport branches.

“The seized containers contained contraband alcohol worth RM902,000, various brands of tobacco (Lambo, Zarda, Shimla Pan Masala) worth RM58,640 and ‘zam zam’ water worth RM180,380,” he told reporters at the Kelana Jaya Customs Complex here today.

Mohammad Sabri said all the products in the containers seized by the customs were actually goods that have been banned from being imported into the country.

He said these goods were falsely declared as other products to fool the authorities.

“Eighteen individuals aged between 20 and 40 have been detained for their involvement in various offences. We have opened investigations on 30 cases,” he said.

The cases are being investigated under Section 135 (1) (a) and (d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama