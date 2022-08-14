Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan gives a speech at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre during the Barisan Nasional 2022 Convention June 1, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Barisan Nasional (BN) should not allow the issue of littoral combat ships (LCS) to be used by the Opposition to attack the coalition, said its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, said that the LCS is a company administration issue and the BN machinery needs to aggressively explain the issue to prevent it from being used as a slander against BN ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15).

“This (LCS issue) has nothing to do with the party but the company's administration. If there is abuse, let the authorities take appropriate action,” he said when officiating the opening of the Wanita BN Convention at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, here today.

Also present were Wanita BN chairman and Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Wanita BN secretary Datuk Rosni Sahar.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said BN needs to ensure that the people are not easily misled by the claims of a certain individual who needs to be confronted with facts.

“Money does not disappear. The ship is under construction. Don't let them spin the issue until it is out of control,” he said.

In the meantime, Mohamad, who is also BN election director, said that to win in GE15, each member needs to have the three W's which are 'winning mentality', ‘winning strategy', and 'winning move.' Mohamad said the BN machinery in eight states he has visited so far, including Penang, Perlis and Kedah, is at a good level and with a very high spirit to win.

“There must be a winning strategy. Don't go to war without tactics and strategy because that is suicide.

“Various strategies have been formulated by various states but it is not enough as they are just on paper,” he said.

In the meantime, Mohamad also asked all Umno members to conduct a dry run of attitude studies at the party's division and branch meetings which will take place from tomorrow until October.

“The (party) election will not be held this year, so stop campaigning first. We focus on GE15 first,” he said. — Bernama