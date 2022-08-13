KUCHING, Aug 13 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today thanked the federal government for amending the Federal Constitution related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said the amendment was important as it would give recognition to the factors that formed the basis for the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

“Apart from that, the federal government (also) recognised the IGC (Inter-Governmental Committee) report. This is a legal framework that we must respect in developing the Malaysian Family (Keluarga Malaysia).

“Therefore, on behalf of the Sarawak government, we want to strengthen the existence of our country by improving urban and rural development in line with the changing times,” he said when launching the state-level 2022 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang here today.

The Bill to amend the Federal Constitution relevant to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) was unanimously passed with more than two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat end of last year.

Earlier, Abang Johari participated in a zumba event before joining about 300 participants in the “Berjalan Teguh Bersama Keluarga Malaysia” walk around Tebingan Kuching.

Also present were state cabinet ministers and Sarawak Information Department director Jaafar Jantan.

The national-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang, with the theme “Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama” (Keluarga Malaysia — Standing Strong Together), was launched last July 22 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Bernama