The exterior of Hospital Sungai Buloh is shown in this undated file photograph. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Hospital Sungai Buloh has reversed a decision banning online food delivery services for patients and staff after the move was drew criticism from the public and Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

The reversal comes less than two days after the administration of the hospital had announced the ban via an internal memo on Tuesday.

“The management of Hospital Sungai Buloh hereby withdraws all prohibitions stated in the memo dated August 9 with immediate effect,” hospital director Dr Kuldip Kaur Prem Singh said in a statement released today.

This morning, Dr Yii questioned the ban and called the decision “illogical and unfair”.

He said the ban would have severely affected hospital employees working in the evening as the cafeteria would be closed, adding that the Health Ministry has a responsibility to ensure the welfare of its staff instead of leaving this up to the private sector.

Previously, the hospital justified the ban by saying there were growing complaints of food waste and trash left "unmanaged" as well as the emergence of pests that was affecting hygiene levels of some wards.