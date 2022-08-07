The Sessions Court in Johor Baru acquitted former Johor Exco Datuk Abdul Latif Bandi, his son Ahmad Fauzan Hatim Abd Latif (right) and real estate consultant Amir Sharifuddin Abd Raub (left), August 7, 2022 on charges of corruption and money laundering. all amounting to RM35.7 million, five years ago. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 7 (Bernama) -- The Sessions Court here today acquitted former Johor executive council member (exco) Datuk Abdul Latif Bandi, his son and a real estate consultant on charges of corruption and money laundering, involving RM35.7 million.

Judge Kamaruddin Kamsun made the decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against the three of them.

Abdul Latif, 56, was charged with 33 counts of corruption and 13 counts of money laundering, while his son, Ahmad Fauzan Hatim, 30, was charged with four counts of money laundering and the consultant, Amir Shariffuddin Abd Raub, 49, was charged with 33 counts of corruption and four counts of money laundering.

They were charged on June 14, 2017 and on April 21, 2019, the court acquitted and discharged the three of them of all the charges after finding the prosecution having failed to prove a prima facie case.

However, on Nov 7, 2021, the High Court ordered the former State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman and the two to enter their defence on the 37 charges, following a ruling by judge Datuk Abu Bakar Katar that the Sessions Court had erred in its decision. — Bernama