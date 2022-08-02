Family members and friends at the Bandar Tasik Kesuma Muslim Cemetery at 7.26pm today. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

SEMENYIH, Aug 2 — Flight instructor Fajim Juffa Mustafa Kamal, 52, who was killed after the light plane he was in crashed on Jalan Dr Nazrin Shah, Ipoh, yesterday, was laid to rest at the Bandar Tasik Kesuma Muslim Cemetery at 7.26pm today.

His remains had earlier arrived at his sister’s house, Datuk Fajura Juffa, 54, at Bandar Tasik Kesuma at 5.41pm for the family and close relatives to pay their last respects before being brought to Surau Al-Kauthar for funeral prayers.

A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) van ferried his remains to the cemetery at 6.40pm and he was buried 35 minutes later.

About 500 family members and friends, including RMAF personnel and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, paid their last respects at the surau.

In the incident at 8pm yesterday, Fajim Juffa, from Semenyih, was killed in the crash while his friend, Muhammad Din Fikri Zainal Abidin, 62, from Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur was injured and is reported to be in stable condition.

Both flight instructors were reported to have departed from a nearby flight training school before the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Fajura Juffa said the last time she met her brother was on Sunday before he left for Ipoh.

She added that her younger brother spent a lot of time in Ipoh where he was a flight instructor and only returned to his home at Eco Majestic here on weekends.

“It is the norm for him to visit every weekend because it is just three of us. My youngest sister resides abroad. When we met, he did not show any changes and was always happy as usual.

“When we received the news that my brother was involved in an accident, I was shocked,” she said when met by reporters. — Bernama