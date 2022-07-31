KINABATANGAN, July 31 — A woman was found dead today, believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while fishing on a riverbank in Kampung Tanjung Bulat Sinar Jaya, Kota Kinabatangan, near here.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement, said the body of the woman, identified as Norsila Sayong, 32, was found by a search team at 6.53am today, at a spot about 800 metres from where she was last seen alive.

The department sent five firemen from the Kota Kinabatangan station after it was alerted to the disappearance of the woman at 3.42pm yesterday.

That part of the river, which joins with Sungai Kinabatangan, is a popular fishing location during high tide. — Bernama