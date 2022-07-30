Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (centre) fielding questions after he attended the Majlis Rakyat (Citizen’s Assembly) event organised by the Puteri Wangsa state legislative assembly at the Space Oddity in Mount Austin, Johor Baru. July 30 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 30 — In an effort to promote good democratic practices, all Malaysian United Democratic Alliance's (Muda) 15th general election (GE15) aspirants will be chosen from the party’s election candidate selection committee.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the committee will also identify potential party candidates who are eligible and suitable to contest in any other future elections.

"The move is to ensure that all Muda’s election candidates, especially for the coming GE15, were made in a democratic and transparent manner.

"The committee’s vetting process will include checking the potential candidate's background, integrity level, local influences and skills that are in line with accepted political practices.

"There will be several screening levels by the committee to ensure that potential candidates are eligible and prepared to be of service to the people,” Syed Saddiq told reporters after participating in the Majlis Rakyat (Citizen’s Assembly) event organised by the Puteri Wangsa state legislative assembly at the Space Oddity in Mount Austin here today.

He was responding to questions about the potential parliamentary seat that he will contest for the coming GE15.

Also present was Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz, who is also a the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman and the party’s information chief Luqman Long.

Syed Saddiq explained that the party’s election candidate selection committee was a different approach from the usual practice of most political parties where the selection of candidates comes directly under the party president.

"So, the committee’s selection process will allow us to pick the best candidate for a particular area in a transparent manner,” he said, adding that the committee will also assess the ability of the party's top leadership to be placed as candidates.

On the potential for the committee to be a time-consuming affair, Syed Saddiq said that he was willing to make the candidate selection period longer with a more stringent vetting process.

He said this was so the best candidate will be able to serve the local community.

Meanwhile, Amira Aisya said Muda will hold a meeting as early as next week to start the process of appointing members who will sit on the committee.

She said discussions will be held first before deciding on who will be a member of the committee.