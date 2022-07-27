Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh says Melaka is set to secure an investment worth more than RM1 billion for the construction of the nation’s second biggest data centre in Ayer Keroh this year. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, July 27 ― Melaka is set to secure an investment worth more than RM1 billion for the construction of the nation’s second biggest data centre in Ayer Keroh this year, said state Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives senior executive councillor, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Speaking at the Melaka state assembly today, he said an investor from China is interested in constructing the facility in the state.

“Insya-Allah (God willing) we pray that this investment will be realised this year,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar (BN-Rim) who enquired on investments in digital development in the state.

When met outside the assembly hall, Ab Rauf said the data centre will be constructed on a piece of land spanning eight hectares in Ayer Keroh, but declined to reveal any other detail.

“This data centre will be the second largest after the one in Cyberjaya, as Melaka is strategically located between Cyberjaya and Johor and has an undersea cable connection in Pengkalan Balak,” he said.

Earlier on, in reply to a question from Zahari Abd Kalil (BN-Durian Tunggal) on the state’s focus areas for investments this year, Ab Rauf said the investments are expected to be more focused on three sectors, namely manufacturing, construction and services. ― Bernama