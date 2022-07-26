Sungai Siput district police chief Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said that police received information regarding the death of the baby boy at about 7.15am yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, July 26 — A woman was arrested for allegedly abusing and causing the death of her eight-month-old baby boy, in Sungai Siput near here, yesterday.

Sungai Siput district police chief, Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin, said that police received information regarding the death of the baby boy at about 7.15am yesterday.

“The baby died on the way to Sungai Siput Hospital. The results of the post-mortem, conducted at the Raja Permaisuri Hospital Bainun Ipoh, found that there were injuries to several parts of the body due to blunt objects,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khaizam said following the incident, the police remanded the woman, in her 30s, for seven days until August 1, to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama