Teow, who is on Interpol's Red Notice list, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, July 24 by Thai police when he was called in to be informed that his visa had been revoked. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Federal police are currently verifying and seeking information from relevant authorities regarding the news of Malaysian businessman Teow Wooi Huat's extradition to China today.

"We will update the media accordingly when there are new developments regarding this case,” said Bukit Aman in response to a reporter's question.

Police had confirmed yesterday that Teow is currently under the custody of Thai authorities.

Bukit Aman said they are in the process of applying for the individual to be repatriated back to Malaysia to assist in investigations.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said that Teow is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

According to the English news portal The Star, Teow, who is on Interpol's Red Notice list, was arrested on Sunday, July 24 by Thai police when he was called in to be informed that his visa had been revoked.

Teow, founder of the MBI group, was arrested in 2017 in Malaysia on a charge of drug dealing, but he fled to Songkhla and later managed to escape prosecution.

In 2018, Malaysian authorities charged Teow with financial crime and his assets were seized for his alleged connection to a pyramid scheme, but he fled to Thailand last year.

MBI group made headlines in Malaysia in October 2019 when Chinese nationals rallied outside the embassy in Kuala Lumpur, claiming that the firm had cheated their life savings through an online pyramid scheme.