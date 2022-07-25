Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Malaysia Anne Hung and TECO Education Division Director Charlin Chang pictured together with 55 Malaysian students who received scholarship award to further their study in Taiwan at the Taiwan Scholarship & MOE Huayu Enrichment Scholarship Award Ceremony 2022 in Kuala Lumpur July 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A total of 55 Malaysian students today received scholarship awarded by Taiwan Ministry of Education (MoE) for the year 2022.

Of the number, 39 students were awarded the MoE Taiwan Scholarship to undertake degree programmes in Taiwan, and 16 students were awarded the Huayu Enrichment Scholarship to learn Mandarin Language in Taiwan universities.

Besides that, three more students were awarded the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Scholarship, and two students from Kedah were awarded scholarships offered by National Cheng Kung University.

The scholarships were presented by Anne Hung, the Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Malaysia.

Speaking at the event, Anne said in order to encourage outstanding Malaysian students to pursue degrees or learn Mandarin in Taiwan, the Taiwan MoE has been offering Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship since 2004.

She explained that in recent years, the number of Malaysian students studying in Taiwan has almost doubled, from 7,500 students in 2011 to around 13,000 students in 2021.

“Hence, there are more and more excellent applicants competing for these scholarships.We are also glad that more and more non-Chinese Malaysian students have noticed that Taiwan is an ideal destination for them to further their studies. For example, this year, among the 55 scholarship recipients, 15 of them are Malays,” she said.

According to Anne, scholarship recipients who have graduated from Taiwan have thrived in various fields and play important roles to enhance mutual understanding between the people.

“Furthermore, with the increasing number of English taught courses introduced in the universities and colleges in Taiwan and the government’s effort in establishing a Muslim-friendly environment, many international students are keen to explore their interests by either undertaking full-time degree courses or learning Mandarin in Taiwan,” she said.

Anne further pointed out that Taiwan is an island of innovation and its competitiveness has rapidly increased in the past years as Taiwan has emerged as the seventh most competitive economy in the 2022 World Competitiveness Yearbook released by the Switzerland-based Institute for Management Development (IMD). — Bernama