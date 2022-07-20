Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference at Borneo Convention Centre in Kuching December 8, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Sarawak state government places emphasis on research and development (R&D) activities in all areas of the economy, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

The premier noted that R&D activities with renowned institutions, such as the National University of Singapore (NUS), have given returns to the state.

“Many people have asked me why Sarawak is cooperating with the NUS. We cooperate because it has a net worth with credible institutions worldwide, and you need certification.

“We hope that our products are certified globally and accepted by the international market,” he said in his speech during a working visit to Petronas Research Sdn Bhd, here, today.

Also present was Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) group president/chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik Aziz.

Abang Johari and Tengku Muhammad Taufik were witnessing the signing of two agreements between Petronas and SEDC Energy.

The first was the Hydrogen Electrolyser Supply Agreement for Darul Hana and Batu Kawa Hydrogen Refuelling Station between PetronasTechnology Ventures Sdn Bhd and SEDC Energy.

Next, was the signing of a Joint Technology Collaboration Agreement for Renewable Oil between Petronas Research Sdn Bhd and SEDC Energy.

In his speech, Abang Johari highlighted that the state government is also giving emphasis on climate change and noted that Sarawak had amended its law, including its Forest Ordinance, in order to increase its capacity in carbon storage.

“Sarawak has high aspirations in terms of energy and I would also like to mention here that climate change is a real problem. We are seeing the United Kingdom today facing temperatures of about 40°C degrees, similar to Saudi Arabia.

“It is a real change. Energy has been a prerequisite for us to move forward and it has to be affordable while not destroying the environment. Due to these factors, the Sarawak government has researched hydrogen (as an energy source),” he added.

Abang Johari divulged that the state government has a pilot project with Sarawak Energy Bhd to produce hydrogen in line with the state’s green initiative.

He said that the Sarawak state government would forge a stronger collaboration with Petronas to add value to the resources that the state has.

“We have four hydro dams and we are going to have another one. We are investing in Kalimantan to feed the need for energy in Nusantara (through hydropower) together with the Indonesian government,” he added. — Bernama