File picture shows people queueing to purchase bus tickets at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Bandar Tasik Selatan April 14, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Police arrested a foreign national who is believed to have obstructed policemen from conducting an inspection at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) today.

Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the 35-year-old man was nabbed at 5.45am and taken to the police beat base at the terminal for further action.

Elaborating, he said a police team patrolling the terminal had earlier detected a suspicious-looking man in front of Gate C.

“When asked for an identity document, the suspect did not cooperate and there was a scuffle during the inspection. Another scuffle ensued when he tried to escape while at the police beat base,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Idzam said the case was being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959 (Amendment 2002).

He also asked anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Cheras Police hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, the Kuala Lumpur Police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station.

Earlier, a two-minute, 13-second video showing the man being arrested at the terminal had gone viral. — Bernama