KOTA KINABALU, July 1 — The Sabah government will establish an integrated online system with the state’s Finance Ministry and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) to prevent any further falsification of sales tax declarations by companies in the state.

Sabah Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said he is giving serious attention to the matter following several cases of false declarations made to the Sabah Finance Ministry, reported through an advisory services session with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) branch in Sabah.

“Therefore, measures to improve the enforcement and collection process will be taken, including amendments to laws and regulations (if necessary), to ensure there are no leakages and that the state government’s interest is safeguarded,” he said in a statement today.

He said a task force will be formed comprising his ministry, MPOB and MACC for the collection of any undeclared sales taxes.

Masidi his ministry has also agreed to give a tax payment moratorium to the companies involved.

“Companies can apply for a reassessment if they made incorrect declarations to the Sabah Finance Ministry and pay the actual taxes following the assessments,” he said. — Bernama