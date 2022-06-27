SIBU, June 27 — A thirteen-year-old boy who was reported missing while bathing in a lake at a sand mining site at Jalan Kin San, Sarikei, about 58 kilometres from here, yesterday, was found drowned early today.

A spokesman at the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre, when contacted today, said the body of Terry Leon Zi Jun was found at 12.30am by family members.

He said a search and rescue operation was conducted by a team from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Station following a report on the missing boy at about 8.35pm, but it was halted about two hours later as it was getting dark. — Bernama