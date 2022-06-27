Deputy HR minister Datuk Awang Hashim said there was no necessity to build additional educational institutions under the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia as the existing institutions were able to meet demand for TVET programmes. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JASIN, June 27 — In an effort to produce more skilled workforce in the country, the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) will empower 32 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions under its purview including Industrial Training Institutes (ILP).

Its deputy minister Datuk Awang Hashim said there was no necessity to build additional educational institutions under the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) as the existing institutions were able to meet demand for TVET programmes.

“However, the ministry will focus on (empowering) the TVET institutions in producing skilled and trained workers who are able to meet the job market especially in the manufacturing sector.

“For the moment, we will fully utilise all the existing institutions and apart from (TVET institutions) under KSM, there are also TVET institutions in 11 other ministries,” he told reporters after attending the Selandar ILP Convocation Ceremony in Selandar today.

The convocation ceremony was officiated by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam who presented certificate and diploma scrolls to 249 graduates.

Awang said skilled workers would be an important asset that could contribute to improved productivity, innovation and the country’s economic growth.

“TVET has been recognised as an enabler that can contribute towards a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable developing nation and TVET institutions especially under KSM will strive to train and produce more quality skilled worker who are able to meet industry needs,” he said.

He said apart from the 23 ILPs nationwide, other TVET institutions under JTKSM were eight Advanced Technology Training Centres (ADTEC) and a Japan-Malaysia Technical Institute (JMTI). — Bernama