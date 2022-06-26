Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during the launch of the state-level National Cooperative Day 2022 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the cooperative movement in Malaysia in Jerantut June 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

JERANTUT, June 26 — Pahang’s revenue collection has reached RM750 million as of June 22, approaching the target of RM1 billion this year, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said this was following the state government’s success in managing leakages and finding opportunities without burdening the people, among others through tax collection from agencies that use state-owned land.

“The revenue will be returned to the people in various forms of contributions and assistance as well as development projects in the state,” he told a press conference after launching the state-level National Cooperative Day 2022 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the cooperative movement in Malaysia here today.

In 2019, Pahang recorded revenue collection of RM847 million, RM850 million in 2020 and RM866 million was recorded last year.

Earlier, in his speech, Wan Rosdy informed that the state government had approved an allocation of RM1 million this year to be channelled to the Pahang Cooperative Movement.

Meanwhile, Pahang Cooperative Societies Commission director Radiatul Fitri Dollah said it planned to set up a coalition of cooperatives at the district level to help the government increase the country’s food production to avoid food crisis.

“We have discussed with the cooperatives in the districts and one of the plans is to bring all chicken breeders in Pahang under one cooperative,” he said.

As of Dec 31, there are 1,180 registered cooperatives in Pahang with a membership of almost 300,000 people. — Bernama