KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) today asked the government to reconsider making employers pay for HRD Corp’s compulsory microcredential (MC) fee for all claimable programmes.

Its president Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan said compelling employers to pay will only reduce the number of employees eligible for the training programmes besides running counter to HRD Corp’s initiatives towards enhancing worker skills.

He urged HRD Corp to defer the implementation of new fees collection and first engage with employers and businesses pay the levy.

The MC fee is supposed to come into effect on August 15.

“ACCCIM supports the MC initiative as it encourages lifelong learning of employees. However, we are of the view that not all courses should be subjected to MC requirements together with a compulsory MC fees of RM300 per employee.

“Not necessarily all employees will be interested in collecting MC as a form of formal qualification. MC should be regarded as optional and not compulsory,” he said in a statement.

In a June 15 circular, HRD Corp stated that a RM300 MC fee will be imposed on employers for almost all HRD Corp training programmes.

The compulsory fees will be deducted from the training levy contributed by employers.

Low also said there are many unclear details that need clarification and transparency.

These include the need to disclose to the panel of Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and the Department of Skills Development experts who verify the MC courses, and the list of Higher Education Providers that accept the MC.

“We also hope that HRD Corp can list down the MC courses and publish it on their website as what MQA does for their MC courses,” he said.