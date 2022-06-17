Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) offciating the launch of the University Malaya Law Faculty golden jubilee at University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that the government will continue to significantly transform and update existing laws, including 147 that he said have become outdated.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the University of Malaya's Law Faculty's Golden Jubilee, he said he has already instructed the Legal Affairs Division in the Prime Minister's Department for an update as soon as possible as the times have already changed and the law too must keep up with these changes.

"For example, digital technology is on the rise right now. In this context, the current laws are not relevant to deal with digital transformation, in fact are actually quite far behind.

"The existing Act, the Common Gambling House Act 1953, for example, only involves the enforcement of gambling activities on the premises, and not online," he said.

He then listed the changes that the current administration has already been working on or has been passed, like the removal of the mandatory death sentence and the Anti-Party Hopping Bill.

"Party-hopping, especially after the 14th general election has hampered the process of constitutional democracy in Malaysia. This Bill is important to ensure political stability and integrity after the 15th General Election. Preparation for this Bill is in its final stages and will be tabled in Parliament in July," he said.

Ismail Sabri officiated the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Faculty of Law organised by the University Malaya in collaboration with the Alumni Association of the Faculty of Law at the Tunku Canselor's Hall, today.

Other important figures in attendance were Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman, special advisor to the Prime Minister and Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.