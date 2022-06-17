Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech during the launch of the University Malaya Law Faculty golden jubilee at University Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, June 17, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced an allocation of RM1 million for the setting up of the Tan Sri Ahmad Ibrahim Foundation which will provide legal services to members of the Malaysian Family who are unable to afford legal representation.

The prime minister said the foundation would take after the name of a highly respected legal figure and would be set up under the Universiti Malaya (UM) Law Faculty Alumni Association (PARFUM) in appreciation of his deeds and contributions.

He said PARFUM had initially wanted to set up a legal aid clinic for its members to practice law by providing pro bono legal services.

“I fully support the proposal as it is clearly in line with my mission and the government’s aspiration to always help members of the Malaysian Family who may require legal assistance,” he said at the Golden Jubilee celebration of UM Faculty of Law here today.

Also present were Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Dean of UM Law Faculty Assoc Prof Johan Shamsuddin Sabaruddin and PARFUM president Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

Ismail Sabri also announced a RM500,000 start-up fund to establish the Keluarga Malaysia Welfare Fund to assist UM Law Faculty graduates from B40 families.

Apart from that, an allocation of another RM500,000 was also announced for the redevelopment of the Asean Legal Information Portal through the rebranding of the Asean Law Guide.

On the faculty’s Golden Jubilee, Ismail Sabri, who is also an alumnus, expressed pride over the faculty’s achievement in producing law graduates who are now making a name for themselves in Malaysia’s democracy system and contributing to the development of the nation.

“The success of UM Law Faculty alumni can be seen in the country’s judiciary and legislative systems, administration, politics, private sector, national education, international institutions and others.

“Even the three institutions which are the pillars of the country’s democracy system are led by the alumni of this faculty, namely the Executive which is led by myself as Prime Minister, the Judiciary led by Tengku Maimun, and the Legislative led by Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker. We are all the products of this faculty,” he said. — Bernama