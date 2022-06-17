Newly elected PBB Youth chief Miro Simuh, speaking to reporters, he said the post of PBB Youth chief carries a heavy responsibility. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 17 — Newly elected Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief Miro Simuh today expressed his gratitude to party president Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg for having confidence in him to lead the party's youth wing.

He said the post carries a heavy responsibility considering that PBB is the backbone of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“But the most important thing is how to maintain the things that we already have, and to make sure that PBB will continue to be relevant and strong in politics in the country,” Miro, who is also Serembu State Assemblyman, told reporters after the joint opening of the PBB Youths and Women wings triennial delegates convention (TDC) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

He said as the new Youth chief he will strive to do his level best to continue the work of the previous Youth chiefs.

He added the movement will be open to ideas, suggestions and constructive criticism, saying that it supports the party’s principle of inclusiveness.

“We also want to make PBB Youth a stage to prepare the youths to take over the helm of the party and the state in the future,” he said.

Miro was elected unopposed as the new Youth leader at the close of nominations for all posts in the movement, taking over from Layar State Assemblyman Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu.

Tupong State Assemblyman Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman, who is also the chief political secretary to Sarawak Premier, was also elected unopposed as the deputy Youth chief.

State Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Development, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah retained her post as Women chief of PBB.