KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 —Former Selangor mentri besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo, who is seeking to make a political comeback in the next general election, appears to have self-reflected after spending six months in prison for corruption.

In an interview with Malaysiakini published today, the licensed dentist, who is now in the food business, described his time behind bars as difficult but that he has learnt his lesson and now wants to make up for his past mistakes.

“My experience gives me the opportunity to think about the correction that needs to be done so that we will not waste public funds and live up to past mistakes,” he told the news portal.

“Everyone makes mistakes in their life. But just how big is the mistake? And if the mistake is done intentionally or not, that's the second question.

“What is important is how we rectify these mistakes, how we accept the mistakes and how we correct ourselves to face future challenges. That is the most important thing,” he was quoted saying.

Dr Khir was convicted in 2011 of abusing his position as the then Selangor mentri besar and chairman of the Selangor State Development Corporation to buy two plots of land and a mansion in Section 7, Shah Alam below the market price in 2007.

The High Court sentenced him to 12 months in prison, which he later appealed all the way to the Federal Court but lost.

However, he subsequently only spent six months in jail and was given an early release on parole in September 2015.

Formerly the Sungai Panjang assemblyman, the Umno politician is keen to contest in the next general election and has been reported to be eyeing the Sungai Besar parliamentary seat this time around.