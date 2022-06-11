Shah Alam police have arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of murdering her husband at their rented home. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, June 11 — A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murdering her husband at their rented home in Jalan Bahagia, Taman Seri Muda in Section 25 here yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police also detained the victim’s 29-year-old brother at the premises on suspicion of being an accomplice to the killing.

The 42-year-old victim was found at about 12.30 am on June 10 with head and facial injuries, including a torn lip, possibly attacked with a blunt weapon.

“The wife is suspected of hitting the victim, who was intoxicated, till he collapsed, as he was said to be a drunkard. The victim was found dead at the scene,” Mohd Iqbal said in a statement today.

Following this, police arrested the wife, who is a factory worker, and the victim’s brother, at 3 pm on the same day.

Mohd Iqbal said the younger suspect was a college student who lived with the couple, adding that the victim, meanwhile was involved in the cleaning services sector.

The couple has been married for 18 years, he said.

Both suspects have been remanded for six days beginning today and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama