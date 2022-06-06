A general view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on August 19, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) which carries the title ‘Tun’ to former Chief of Defence Force General (Rtd) Tun Mohamed Hashim Mohd Ali.

Mohamed Hashim, 87, led the list of 45 recipients of federal awards, honours and medals for 2022 in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday today.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah confers the Darjah Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) which carries the title ‘Tun’ to former Chief of Defence Force (Rtd) Tun Mohamed Hashim Mohd Ali (left) in Kuala Lumpur June 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

Present at the ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin were also present.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’ to 18 individuals including former Minister of Land and Cooperative Development and former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Osu Sukam; former Minister of Health Tan Sri Dr S. Subramaniam and former Minister of International Trade and Industry Tan Sri Ong Ka Chuan.

Other PSM recipients were former Higher Education Minister and Felda chairman Tan Sri Idris Jusoh; Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh; Education Services Commission chairman Tan Sri Dr Mazlan Yusoff; Air Force chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan; Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain; former Pahang Mentri Besar Tan Sri Adnan Yaakob and Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad chairman Tan Sri Tajuddin Atan.

Also awarded the PSM were Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini; National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia president Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan; MMC Corporation Berhad group managing director Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh; former Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mazlan Lazim; United U-Li Corporation Berhad executive director Tan Sri Lee Yoon Kong and T.A.G. Marine Sdn Bhd founder and managing director Tan Sri Dr Noormustafa Kamal Yahya.

Two other PSM recipients (for 2020 and 2021) were former National Police of the Republic of Indonesia chief, Police General (Rtd) Tan Sri Drs Badrodin Haiti and Axiata Group Berhad chairman Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan.

His Majesty also conferred the Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) which carries the title of ‘Datuk’ to 23 individuals, including Armed Forces Family Welfare Body (Bakat) Supreme Council chairman Datuk Tengku Muhaini Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

Other PJN recipients include the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof; Kuching High Court Judge Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli, Pahang state secretary Datuk Dr Sallehuddin Ishak; Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel; Prime Minister’s Department Research Division director-general Datuk Rostam Affendi Salleh and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

At today’s investiture ceremony, three individuals were conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD) which carries the title ‘Datuk’, namely head of protocol at the Foreign Ministry’s Protocol and Consular Department Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah; aide-de-camp (ADC) of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, First Admiral Datuk Shahrum Shaim and Prime Minister’s Department Development Division secretary Jazmanie Shafawi. — Bernama