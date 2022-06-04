The Kafe Undi 18 Tour aims to provide awareness among the young on their involvement in the country’s election. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, June 4 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is targeting to reach out to more than 100,000 youths at training and educational institutions throughout the country via Kafe Undi 18 Tour programme as an effort to provide awareness, understanding, and confidence among the young on their involvement in the country’s election.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said Kafe Undi 18 Tour is a democracy literacy programme which would be conducted by the Institute for Leadership Excellence and Development (i-LEAD) until the end of the year.

“The concept of the tour is to gather and target youths in one location to give a more comprehensive impact.

“The tour series is planned and implemented according zones such as the central zone, northern zone, eastern zone and southern zone in the peninsula as well as Sabah and Sarawak,” he said at the launching ceremony of Kafe Undi 18 Tour here today.

Ti said to ensure the objectives of the programme are met, i-LEAD would be collaborating with various ministries such as Education Ministry (KPM), Health Ministry MOH), Higher Education Ministry (KPT), Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) , Human Resource Ministry (MHR) as well as involving the participation of matriculation colleges, MOH training institutes, polytechnics, community colleges, MARA education institutions and Manpower Department training institutes.

“The implementation of the programme will also involve the cooperation of the Election Academy through voter education activities in an effort to provide awareness and understanding of the electoral system and process, “ he said. — Bernama