In March, the MACC disclosed the arrests of five current and former directors of an engineering firm for an investigation into alleged corruption in a RM650 million MRT project. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Investigations into alleged irregularities involving the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) projects are ongoing, said a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission official

MACC senior director for investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim told Utusan Malaysia in an interview that the investigations were started in February, before the allegations resurfaced last month.

Hishammuddin also said the arrest of three directors and two former directors of engineering companies related to the MRT project in March has resulted in new developments in the investigation.

The MACC official said the investigation involved both individuals and public listed firms, but did not identify these.

On Monday, Prasarana Bhd, that operates the MRT and LRT line, issued an unprompted statement to say it did not “compromise with any form of corruption in all its affairs” and said it would liaise with the MACC for further information.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said his ministry would welcome any investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the MRT project.

In March, the MACC disclosed the arrests of five current and former directors of an engineering firm for an investigation into alleged corruption in a RM650 million MRT project.

The next month, Pestech International Bhd pledged full cooperation with the MACC probe.