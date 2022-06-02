Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said Malaysia and Turkey have held comprehensive discussions on initiatives to widen their strategic cooperation, especially in the aspect of strengthening border controls. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Malaysia and Turkey have held comprehensive discussions on initiatives to widen their strategic cooperation, especially in the aspect of strengthening border controls, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said this was discussed during his courtesy call to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara on Tuesday (May 31), where his Turkish counterpart Suleyman Soylu was also present.

“Turkey has a high level of expertise on combating intrusion by foreigners along its borders. So, several special visits to view its management, technology, strategic assets and operational focus areas were arranged by that country, coordinated by Soulu,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah said as a key strategic partner and the biggest exhibitor at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Conference Asia (Natsec) 2022 here last March, Turkey was also recognised for its world-class technology, system and security assets.

In this connection, he said the Home Ministry believed that his official working visit to the republic would become the main benchmark for strengthening Malaysia’s policies, enforcement and strategic assets on border controls.

In expressing his deepest appreciation to Erdogan for receiving him, Hamzah said his courtesy call showed that Malaysia and Turkey enjoyed close bilateral ties.

Hamzah was accompanied on the visit by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud and Malaysian ambassador to Turkey Sazali Mustafa Kamal. — Bernama