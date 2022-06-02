Plantations and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin is seen at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 following her return from a work visit to Turkey June 2, 2022. — Picture via Facebook/PBM Pulau Pinang

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Plantations and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin today said she is not ready to announce her latest political platform, as she first needs to hold discussions with the government and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

During a brief press conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 following her return from a work visit to Turkey, Zuraida acknowledged that her status is still not finalised with neither PBM nor the government.

“I want to discuss with the prime minister, which still does not have a [meeting] date,” she said, referring to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

A recording of the press conference was made available to Malay Mail.

Zuraida's return was met with much fanfare from PBM, with the minister gifted flower garland and bouquet in the colour of the party — purple — and a banner hailing her as “Ibu Bangsa Malaysia”, or “Mother of the Malaysian People”.

Zuraida had last week announced her intent to join PBM — automatically giving up her membership in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia — adding that she would soon meet with Ismail Sabri to discuss her resignation from her Cabinet post.

Then on the same day, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that he intends to furnish a new name to replace Zuraida as minister, as the position “was part of Bersatu’s quota”.

Ismail Sabri on May 28 said that Zuraida will remain as minister for the time being, and that he would make a final decision after meeting with her.

Regarding her entry into PBM, Zuraida said the party is “in the process” of accepting her, and that further questions should be directed to the party’s members instead.

When asked why she decided to announce her departure from Bersatu when she was outstation, Zuraida said: “I think that was the right time". She did not clarify further.