PETALING JAYA, June 1 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today said that the transformation of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and its development must go hand in hand in forming a credible air force of the future.

His Majesty said the role of the RMAF as the main pillar in defending the country’s space, was likened to a shield that protects the people and the country’s prosperity.

To develop the capability of air power as a shield that continues to be strong in space to repel and protect the homeland at all times, it requires the formation of high-capacity airmen, said His Majesty, adding that it also demands the development of equipment capabilities in line with current technology.

“The RMAF personnel must be instilled with sustainable skills in line with the evolution of capacity development, and in my opinion, increasing the capabilities of technology-based airmen will be able to drive towards the formation of high-impact human capital, as well as physical and spiritual strength.

“Apart from that, focus should also be given to empowering the self-Identity of every airman,” said His Majesty at the RMAF 64th Anniversary Parade at the Subang Air Base, near here, today.

His Majesty said this was important so that the airmen would always adhere to military discipline and ethics, as well as possess superior admirable qualities.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said to ensure the RMAF constantly evolved with time, its defence capabilities should undergo comprehensive and holistic transformation in line with the current development of military technology.

“The application of the latest technology is not only limited to the enhancement of aircraft capabilities, but it should also include the enhancement of engineering, logistics, training and airspace management.

“All these are to support the country's comprehensive defence and strengthen credible partnerships at the regional and international levels," he added.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed confidence that through these development and transformation, the RMAF, as part of the national defence element, would be able to ensure the well-being, stability, peace and economic viability of the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the RMAF was now on the right track towards becoming a full-spectrum air force of the future.

His Majesty said all this would not have been possible without the efforts and sacrifices by the RMAF commanders, leadership, officers and soldiers over the past 64 years.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed his gratitude to former RMAF leaders and veterans who had sacrificed their souls for the sake of their country. — Bernama