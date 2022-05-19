Johor Baru South District Police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the 33-year-old local man was arrested in the city at 1.30am today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, May 19 — An e-hailing driver was arrested after he was believed to have outraged the modesty of a female passenger in an incident at Jalan Bakar Batu here on Tuesday.

Johor Baru South District Police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the 33-year-old local man was arrested in the city at 1.30am today.

He said the incident occurred when the 23-year-old local victim booked an e-hailing ride to return to her home in Permas Jaya, after finishing work at a shopping mall in the city.

“While on the way, the individual had asked the victim several times to sit in the front passenger seat, but the victim refused as she was worried about her safety.

“However, when the vehicle was at Jalan Bakar Batu near the South Key junction, the victim said she had to obey the request and move to the front, before she was molested,” he said in a statement here today.

He said however, the victim managed to push the individual away and escaped by getting out of the vehicle, before lodging a report with the police.

Raub said following the arrest of the individual, the police confiscated an Oppo mobile phone, keys and a Perodua Alza car that he used in the incident and the case was investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

He also reminded members of the public, especially women travelling alone, to be vigilant when using e-hailing services. — Bernama