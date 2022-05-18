N. Sembilan govt probes cause of floods in Johol, says MB

File picture of an aerial view of Taman Pinggiran Sungai Kelamah submerged in flood water after heavy rains in Tampin, January 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, May 18 — The Negri Sembilan government is investigating the cause of floods in Johol, Kuala Pilah on Monday, believed to be due to forest clearing activities in the area.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, however, said logging activities were not the cause of the floods.

“I think it’s not because of logging activities because the area is being replanted with trees. There are no new logging activities so far and I need to check the matter.

“The floods were due to continuous heavy rain not only in Johol but also in Port Dickson, Seremban and other areas in the state,” he told a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

In another development, Aminuddin said grain corn would be planted at the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) cattle breeding project site in Gemas, Tampin, covering 161 hectares of land.

“Today, the Negri Sembilan MBI will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) for a joint venture project to plant grain corn under the Food Security Initiative Programme and hopefully it can reduce dependence on food imports,” he said. — Bernama