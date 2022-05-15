Ku Li: Umno’s proposed constitutional amendment to hold party polls after GE15 must benefit Malays, not ‘one or two leaders’

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Tengku Mohd Hamzah is pictured at Umno’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Umno stalwart Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today warned that his party’s proposed constitutional amendment to allow the party polls to take place after the next General Elections (GE15) should not be made only to maintain the position of one or two specific leaders.

In an interview with Sinar Harian, the Gua Musang MP known as Ku Li said that he has no problem supporting Umno’s constitutional amendment agenda, which is planned to be proposed through Umno’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) later today, as it is the party’s right.

He however stressed that any decision made should be made in the interest of Malaysians, especially the Malays in the country.

“If the decision is only to protect one’s own interests, then the Malays will definitely not benefit,” he reportedly said, referring to the amendment.

“The reason is that ultimately — it is the Malays who will also decide whether the action is correct or not. It must be based on the rights of members’ needs and cannot simply meet the needs of one or two leaders. I don’t think that’s right,” he said.

He did not specify who he was referring to.

Umno, prior to this, postponed its party elections for 18 months after the 2018/2021 term ended on June 30 last year, which meant that party elections for the 2021/2023 term must be held before December 30 this year.

However, the Umno general assembly that was held in March agreed to postpone party polls up to six months after GE15 to allow the party to focus on general election matters.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had in the general assembly also expressed his concern about splits happening in the party if party elections were to be held before GE15.

On Tuesday, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was quoted as saying that the party will submit the list of proposed dates for its party elections to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on May 17.

Later today, Umno is set for another turning point in its 76-year history by amending its constitution to allow party elections to be held six months after GE15.

This will take place at an Extraordinary Umno General Meeting at the World Trade Centre’s Dewan Merdeka here, with some 2,000 party delegates expected to be in attendance.