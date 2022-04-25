Sabah issues new guidelines for international travellers

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this included giving them an option whether to undergo the Covid-19 RTK Antigen test performed by trained health personnel upon arrival at the state’s international entry point (PMA) or outside the PMA within 24 hours. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 25 — The Sabah government today issued new guidelines for the entry of international travellers into the state via air, land or sea route in line with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Health Ministry (MOH).

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this included giving them an option whether to undergo the Covid-19 RTK Antigen test performed by trained health personnel upon arrival at the state’s international entry point (PMA) or outside the PMA within 24 hours.

He said international travellers on transit at PMA outside the state would be allowed to continue their journey to Sabah and were given the same option to undergo Covid-19 screening at the PMA or outside within 24 hours.

“International travellers coming through Singapore and arriving at the Sabah PMA are also given the same option,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi who is also Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, said 48 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, taking the cumulative figure for positive cases in the state to 370,539 cases.

“The low infection statistic is the result of the efficacy of vaccines given to nearly all eligible population in Sabah. The high level of SOP compliance among the people in the state also helped to reduce Covid-19 transmission.

“It is hoped that the people will continue to practice high discipline, especially during the Aidilfitri celebration this year,” he said. — Bernama