Johor police remind public nightclubs still not allowed to operate after weekend raid sees 166 compounds issued

Shahurinain stressed that all nightclubs and entertainment outlets are still prohibited from operating. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, April 25 — Johor police today reminded the public that nightclubs and entertainment outlets are still not allowed to operate under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Johor Criminal Investigation Department chief Shahurinain Jais advised the public to always comply with SOPs and stressed that all nightclubs and entertainment outlets are still prohibited from operating.

“If there are premise operators or individuals that flout the SOPs, strict action will be taken against them.

“Those with information on the violation of SOPs, especially at nightclubs and entertainment centres, can channel them to the police,” said Shahurinain in a statement this morning.

Yesterday, police issued 166 summons to people after raiding an entertainment outlet in Taman Ekoflora in Setia Indah here late yesterday.

During the 11.30pm raid, policemen from the Johor contingent’s Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) and Johor Baru South district detained both workers and patrons of the outlet. All those detained were aged between 20 and 45-years-old.

Shahurinain said police acted after the premise owners violated Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2021.

“During the raid, police also arrested a man for obstructing the police from carrying out their duties.

“The man is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties,” he said.

Despite most socio-economic sectors having reopened as part of the transition to the endemic phase on April 1, entertainment industries such as nightclubs and entertainment outlets have remained closed.

In March, it was reported that Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that nightclubs were still considered high-risk for Covid-19 transmission and would be the only type of business premises remaining on the country’s “negative list” from April 1.