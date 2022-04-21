Cops nab suspected pusher, drugs worth RM495,760 seized is largest haul in Terengganu this year

Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Deris said the 54-year-old suspect was nabbed in a raid carried out at a house in Kampung Surau Haji Yaakob at Bukit Payong here under ‘Op Tapis Khas 3.0’ on April 18. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MARANG, April 21 — Police arrested a local man, suspected to be a drug pusher, and seized syabu and yaba pills worth RM495,760, making it the largest drug haul in Terengganu this year.

Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Deris said the 54-year-old suspect was nabbed in a raid carried out at a house in Kampung Surau Haji Yaakob at Bukit Payong here under “Op Tapis Khas 3.0” on April 18.

Upon inspection, police found syabu weighing 13,199.52 grams worth RM468,000 and yaba pills weighing 555.20 grams worth RM27,760.

“Police also seized RM12,140 in cash and the drugs were believed for the local market as well as covering parts of Pahang.

“Police believe that the suspect used the rented house as a drug processing place. The premise is equipped with four closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) to detect police presence,” he said in a press conference here today.

Mohd Zain said further checks on the self-employed suspect found he tested positive for methamphetamine and was remanded for seven days until April 24 to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said that the suspect had 19 previous criminal records related to drugs and had been active since 1998.

He added that the man was also on a trial under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, after being arrested last year. — Bernama