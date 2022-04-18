UMT re-appoints Mazlan as vice-chancellor for another year

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 18 — Prof Datuk Mazlan Abd Ghaffar has been re-appointed as Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) vice-chancellor for another year until April 17, 2023.

Previously, the university’s deputy vice-chancellor, he was appointed vice-chancellor by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad on Aug 2, 2021.

UMT, in a statement today, said apart from his vast experience in research and innovation, Mazlan’s educational background in fisheries science is in line with UMT’s research thrust area, which is on marine and aquatic resources.

His achievements included getting the UMT’s Institute of Tropical Aquaculture and Fisheries (Akuatrop) as a Higher Education Centre of Excellence (HICoE) for Research and Innovation (HICoE) and for UMT to lead in a special Long Term Research Grant Scheme (LRGS) project, Ocean Climate Change: Potential Risk, Impact and Adaptation Towards Marine and Coastal Ecosystem Services in Malaysia, in collaboration with several public universities, as well as generate fund for the university through the commercialisation of intellectual property.

At the international level, it said, Mazlan is a member of various organisations, such as the Ichthyological Society of Japan, Marine Biology Association of the United Kingdom, Asean Fisheries Society and Taiwan Oceanography Society.

Meanwhile, Mazlan, in the same statement, said he would continue the agenda to strengthen UMT’s main thrust area, namely marine science, and strive to position UMT as an excellent focused university.

Mazlan is the sixth vice-chancellor of UMT. — Bernama