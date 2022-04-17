Mustapa: 12MP projects slightly behind schedule in Kelantan

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, April 17 — Development projects in Kelantan under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) are experiencing a slight delay, with only 14 per cent implementation achieved and total expenditure of RM334 million as of March.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said it was still far behind the initial implementation target of 25 per cent.

He said among the issues causing delays were lack of manpower, coordination issues at government agency level and complicated project site problems.

“As for the construction of the Central Spine Road (CSR), there are four sections under construction.

“However, three sections are experiencing delays, namely Package 2C from Bukit Sejuk to Gua Musang, the 3B and 3C packages involving the Gua Musang roundabout and Package 3D from the Gua Musang roundabout to Mentara,” he said.

Mustapa was speaking to reporters after attending a briefing on the current status of 12MP projects in Kelantan here today.

Mustapa, who is also Jeli MP, said as for the Kota Baru-Kuala Krai highway (KBKK), seven packages with a total cost of RM2.7 billion have been approved with construction expected to be completed in 2025.

“As of March, work on two of the packages has been fully completed while five more are under construction,” he said.

In another development, Mustapa said the ministry has approved an additional allocation involving RM200 million for the first phase of the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development (PLSB) project.

He said generally, the project is progressing well and is expected to be completed next July, but added that some additional allocation was needed to address flood issues, especially in the Gual Periok and Meranti constituencies. — Bernama