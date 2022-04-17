Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry helps to reduce role of middlemen, says Noh Omar

Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar delivers a speech in Temerloh, March 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

BERA, April 17 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) will implement several measures to reduce the involvement of middlemen so that goods can be sold at cheaper prices.

Its minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar said this included through the contract farming system and own distribution centre which enabled cooperatives to offer goods at cheaper price for consumers.

"With our distribution centre and contract farming, we can reduce the role of middlemen. If we can do that, we can reduce the price of goods, "he said in his speech at the MG Coopmart-Kopbera and Semarak Ramadan Keluarga Malaysia sales for the Bera Parliamentary constituency here today.

The event was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Noh said the initiative was in line with the prime minister's aspiration to wage jihad (fight) against the role of middlemen when was Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry.

On the establishment of Coopmart, Noh said it provided consumers with goods at cheaper price.

Meanwhile, Noh said he informed that his party had approved a flood relief allocation of RM15.6 million to 5,218 entrepreneurs in Pahang with each of them receiving a grant of RM3,000. The government had previously allocated RM150 million for micro -entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Industries (SMIs) affected by the floods.

Touching on Coopmart (cooperative shops), Noh said the cooperative was seen as a place of dependence if consumers wanted to buy cheap goods.

Prior to that, the government had allocated RM150 million for micro, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) affected by floods. — Bernama