Youth pleads not guilty to three charges of molesting three women in Cyberjaya

The accused Fariz Sollehim Mohamed made the plea after the charges, framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, were read out before Magistrate Ayuni Izzati Sulaiman at the Sepang Magistrates’ Court, April 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEPANG, April 13 — A 20-year-old youth today pleaded not guilty to three counts of molesting three women at the Tamarind Square commercial centre in Cyberjaya in December last year and this month.

The accused Fariz Sollehim Mohamed made the plea after the charges, framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, were read out before Magistrate Ayuni Izzati Sulaiman at the Sepang Magistrates’ Court here.

He was accused of committing the offence on December 21 at 11.46am in the Tamarind Square car park against a 32-year-old woman, and also on April 5 against two other women aged 35 and 27 at the same place.

The magistrate allowed Fariz Sollehim bail of RM3,000 for each charge and to report to the nearest police station once a month and not harass the victim and witnesses pending trial on June 30.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Farah Sofea Norazman prosecuted, while the accused was represented by Nur Ashiqeen Mohd Sultan. — Bernama