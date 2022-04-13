Sarawak’s Rainforest Music Fest set to return on June 17-19, says state tourism minister

Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah launches the RWMF 25th Legendary Rainforest Celebration in Kuching, April 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 13 — The much-awaited Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) will be held in a hybrid manner from June 17 to 19 with the physical event to be staged at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Santubong near here.

Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said musicians from Canada, India, USA, Finland and Mexico would be among the international performers at the festival.

“Audience can also look forward to seeing an array of performances by Sarawak musical talents such as Alena Murang, Kemada, Sang Rawi, At Adau, Tuku Kame, Suk Binie’, Nading Rhapsody and Mathew Ngau,” he said at the launch of RWMF 25th Legendary Rainforest Celebration here today.

Abdul Karim said last year’s RWMF Virtual Experience had managed to lure 402,865 viewers from 79 countries and this positive response had led the organiser to conclude that the hybrid concept is the best way to go to further extend RWMF’s visibility on the global stage.

“With the objective of bringing people back together, this year’s festival is one of the first international hybrid musical events in Malaysia after the reopening of our borders,” he added.

Early bird ticket sale for the physical concerts will start on April 18 at rwmf.net website and to be categorised as Adult One-Day Pass (RM 150), Adult Three-Day Pass (RM375), Child One-Day Pass (RM80), Child Three-Day Pass (RM155) and One-Day Family Package Pass-Two Adults and Two Children (RM 400).

Meanwhile, tickets for the virtual show which is priced at RM25 can also be bought via the website. — Bernama