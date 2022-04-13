Report: MACC source says Rohana agrees to return US$10m obtained from Leissner

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Datuk Rohana Rozhan has reportedly agreed to return the US$10 million (RM42 million) that she received from former Goldman Sachs banker, Tim Leissner, during their purported relationship.

Utusan Malaysia today quoted an anonymous source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as saying that Rohana had agreed “in principle” to returning the monies, which are said to have been misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“The MACC is now actively pursuing the reacquisition of the assets,” the source reportedly said yesterday.

Leissner, a former partner for Goldman Sachs in Asia, pled guilty in 2018 to a conspiracy to launder money and became the US prosecution’s star witness against his former colleague at Goldman, Roger Ng.

During case proceedings in February, Leissner told a court in New York that he gave Rohana US$10 million from funds misappropriated from 1MDB, and the former Astro CEO used the money to buy a house worth US$7 million in London.

Following that, the MACC began investigating Rohana, while she put out a statement saying she was ready to assist the authorities in their investigation into her.