Foreign couple held for assaulting DBKL enforcement officer in Selayang

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Police have detained a foreign married couple after they were believed to have assaulted a City Hall enforcement officer who was on duty in front of a bank in Selayang, yesterday evening.

Sentul district deputy police chief Supt Heisham Harun said police had received a report from the enforcement officer at about 6.41 pm (Friday) involving two foreigners who were not cooperative and were making provocative aggression.

“The foreigners were said to be doing business on the sidewalk of the bank when City Hall enforcement officers who were patrolling the area came across them.

“The enforcement officers then confiscated their goods. However, the foreign couple tried to prevent the officers and a scuffle broke out resulting in an enforcement officer’s mobile phone dropping and becoming damaged,” he said in a statement.

Heisham said the couple also uttered abusive words and spat in the face of one of the enforcement officers in addition to tearing his own clothes and accusing the enforcement officer of doing it to avoid being arrested.

“Following the incident, the two foreigners were arrested at the scene and remanded at the Sentul district police headquarters from April 9 to 22 for further investigations,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code and Section 6 of the Immigration Act for not having a valid travel document. — Bernama