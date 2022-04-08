Pakatan leadership wants assurance from PM that anti-party hopping Bill will be debated in Parliament on April 11

The PH presidential council wants Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to give his commitment that the Anti-Party Hopping Bill will be debated in Parliament come April 11. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council wants Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to give his commitment that the anti-party hopping Bill will be debated in Parliament come April 11.

“We also urge the minister in charge of debating these amendments to clearly define and explain in Parliament the basic principles of the anti-hopping Bill that will be approved for debate during the second special sitting,” the council said.

The government had postponed the tabling of the amendments to the Federal Constitution (Amendments) 2022 Bill on Anti-Party Hopping and Limiting the Tenure of the Prime Minister for a second time on Wednesday.

The Bill was supposed to be tabled on Monday but de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said they needed more time to deliberate the definition of “party-hopping.”

The Bill has been a major point of interest for the Opposition, especially as PH signed an MoU with the government abstaining from various challenges to government rule, in return for several concessions including the passing of a Bill to deter party-hopping.